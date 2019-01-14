Tom Sizemore arrested for drug possession

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore was arrested in Burbank, Calif., last week on misdemeanour drug possession charges after his car was pulled over for failure to display current registration.

Burbank Police Department records show that Sizemore consented to a vehicle search on Jan. 5.

“Various illegal narcotics” were discovered in the 57-year-old actor’s car, according to the police records.

Bail of US$1,000 was set for both Sizemore and a male passenger. Both were later released.

Sizemore has had a history of substance abuse and has faced charges relating to drug possession in the past.

In 2010, Sizemore appeared on the third season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew.

He was also arrested in 2016 on suspicion of criminal conduct including abusing an intimate partner.

Sizemore served a three-year probated sentence after pleading no contest to 2006 charges in relation to using meth near a motel in Bakersfield.

He was arrested twice in 2009 — once for allegedly attacking his former spouse and another arrest on suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance.

As of this writing, the Twin Peaks actor has not commented on the arrest.