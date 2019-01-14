Teen attempts ‘Bird Box’ challenge while driving and crashes into another car: police

A Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called “Bird Box challenge,” police said.

Layton police said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate Bird Box, a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.

Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he’d have to give: Don’t drive while blindfolded.

