Driver and passenger charged during vehicle stop in City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged both the driver and passenger with separate offences following a vehicle stop on Saturday.

OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Concession Road in the village of Fenelon Falls. The officer discovered the driver did not possess a licence.

READ MORE: 2 charged following alleged thefts from vehicles in Lindsay

James Brooks, 22, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

As well, a passenger in the vehicle, William Amos, 31, of Haliburton, was charged with having open liquor in a vehicle.

WATCH: Tough new penalties now in effect in Ontario for distracted, impaired driving