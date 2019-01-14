Crime
January 14, 2019

Driver and passenger charged during vehicle stop in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis

A driver and a passenger were charged with separate offences during a traffic stop in Fenelon Falls.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged both the driver and passenger with separate offences following a vehicle stop on Saturday.

OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Concession Road in the village of Fenelon Falls. The officer discovered the driver did not possess a licence.

James Brooks, 22, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

As well, a passenger in the vehicle, William Amos, 31, of Haliburton, was charged with having open liquor in a vehicle.

