Driver and passenger charged during vehicle stop in City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged both the driver and passenger with separate offences following a vehicle stop on Saturday.
OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Concession Road in the village of Fenelon Falls. The officer discovered the driver did not possess a licence.
READ MORE: 2 charged following alleged thefts from vehicles in Lindsay
James Brooks, 22, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a licence.
As well, a passenger in the vehicle, William Amos, 31, of Haliburton, was charged with having open liquor in a vehicle.
WATCH: Tough new penalties now in effect in Ontario for distracted, impaired driving
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.