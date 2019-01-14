Man charged in connection with 2 reported sexual assault incidents in Barrie: police

A man has been charged in connection with two reported sexual assault incidents in Barrie, police say.

According to Barrie police, on Jan. 2 at around 6:50 p.m., a woman was walking on a pathway on the north end of Cheltenham Road when they say she was sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect in 2 reported sexual assaults in Barrie’s east end

Officers say the second incident occurred on Monday at around 3:10 p.m. Police say a female victim was walking on a pathway on Dusmore Lane when she was sexually assaulted.

According to police, Friday night, officers arrested and charged a 20-year-old man from Barrie with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the investigation.