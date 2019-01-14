Near-zero visibility fog in Edmonton, eastern Alberta on Monday

A fog advisory was issued for Edmonton and areas to the east of the city early Monday. Environment Canada said near-zero visibility fog was expected or occurring.

An extensive area of fog around the Edmonton metro region and eastward toward Lloydminster has formed, and this will reduce visibilities at times to near zero, the national weather agency said.

The dense fog was expected to continue until late Monday morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero and travel is expected to be hazardous in some locations.

Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

