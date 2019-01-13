Surprise reward for kids behind viral video to help coach find a kidney donor

The Vancouver Spirit pee wee hockey team got a surprise they’ll remember for the rest of their lives on Sunday.

After spending the day in Langley for the Hometown Hockey event, they boarded a bus to head home — or so they thought.

Once on board, they were surprised with free tickets to Sunday night’s Vancouver Canucks game against the Florida Panthers in the luxury of two suites.

The Canucks were moved by a video the young players had made that has now gone viral.

WATCH: Hockey coach needs kidney transplant

It’s to help their ailing coach find a kidney transplant donor. Coach Stephen Gillis is battling a rare kidney disease.

“You’ve inspired people across Canada, across the country to come forward about organ donation and kidney donation,” Gillis told his players on the bus.

“You’re not only helping to save my life but many others across the country and that’s really really special.”

During intermission, Gillis will be interviewed at the game and then the team’s video will be played on the jumbotron.