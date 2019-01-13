Blanchard Street
January 13, 2019 8:36 pm
Updated: January 13, 2019 8:44 pm

Top cop turns traffic cop in Victoria when aggressive driver ‘wipes out’

By Online Journalist  Global News

Victoria police Chief Del Manak.

Victoria police
It’s not often that a motorist finds themselves on the receiving end of a traffic ticket from the city’s top cop, but that’s just what happened on Thursday in Saanich, B.C.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak was actually in a neighbouring jurisdiction when the encounter happened just after 2 p.m. on Blanchard Street.

Manak posted a photo to Twitter of the ticket he wrote after a motorcyclist lost control due to an alleged stint of dangerous driving.

“Please slow down. MC in front of me speeding and cutting in/out of traffic. Lost control at curve, went onto grass median & wiped out,” wrote Manak.

“Luckily, he wasn’t injured other than his pride.”

The rider ended up with a $196 ticket, and his bike was towed.

