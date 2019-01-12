Toronto Blue Jays

Starstruck fans meet the Toronto Blue Jays in Halifax

A young Toronto Blue Jays fan meets his major league hero, Kevin Pillar during the Jays' Winter Tour stop in Halifax on Fri. Jan. 11, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News
Toronto Blue Jays fans of all ages met some of their favourite players on Friday during an exclusive autograph session at Halifax’s historic Pier 21.

The signing was part of the team’s 2019 Winter Tour, which aims to bring the players closer to their fans from coast to coast and to give back to the communities where they live.

Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis, Luke Maile, Danny Jansen and Ryan Borucki inked their names onto hats, gloves, baseballs, bats and more. A crowd of about 500 lined up to see them — each member having won a random lottery in order to purchase their ticket.

“I came for Kevin Pillar – massive, massive fans but it so great to meet all the others as well,” said one fan, who had driven more than four hours from New Brunswick to be there.

“Awesome, really awesome. I’m so happy I could make it here,” added another — a Halifax resident and lifelong fan.

Blue Jays telecast host Jamie Campbell also signed autographs and took photos.

Earlier on Friday, the players made an appearance at the IWK Health Centre, where they visited patients and their families.

On Saturday, the team will meet military members at CFB Halifax, and host two baseball clinics for local players.

