A new chapter: Lethbridge College starts virtual reality book club

For those tired of reading the same books the same way, a new book club at Lethbridge College is offering a unique alternative.

Virtual reality is being used to read books, and the club says this technology allows individuals to share ideas and learn with people from across the country.

“At first it feels a little bit surreal and not quite real, but as you talk to people and you see hand gestures and head movement it will start to feel more natural,” said multimedia instructor Michael McCready.

“Like you are actually talking to a person face to face.”

In addition to the club’s information sessions, the college’s centre for teaching is looking into the possibility of using this technology in classes for all programs.

For those who are interested but don’t gave virtual reality capabilities, you can still join in the experience through your computer or cell phone.

There’s no cost to join the club, and aside from those participating in town, more than 70 people from six continents have signed up for the club’s first session.