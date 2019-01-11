University of Lethbridge students bring energy to ENMAX Centre

While the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns are already in the final stretch of their season, the puck is just dropping for the rest of the students on campus.

The university hosted a second-semester puck drop party for the Pronghorns hockey game against the University of Calgary Dinos Thursday night in an effort to stir up some school spirit and welcome students back following the semester break.

University of Lethbridge Student Union president Laura Bryan said events like these really unite the student body.

“It’s a great way to empower everybody going into the new semester. It’s a great way to make sure that everybody is aware of what our community is and what we can be as a community when we come together,” Bryan said.

For longtime Pronghorns supporter Knud Petersen, the atmosphere in the ENMAX Centre was much better than the Nicholas Sheran Arena.

“If they could play really well that would be just awesome because I think people would realize how good the hockey is … these are talented people, just like the (Lethbridge) Hurricanes — except they’re three or four or five years older,” he said.

The university’s sport and recreation services department is pleased with the number of people who attended the event and hopes that enthusiasm can carry over into future events.

“I was a little worried, I’ll be honest. Only because it’s the start of the semester. They’re still trying to find out, ‘Where’s my class? What lab am I in? Do I have my books? When is add-drop over?’ There’s still all of that going on,” said the department’s executive director, Ken McInnes.

This wasn’t the first time the men’s team played on the ice at the ENMAX Centre, and they’ll be back in March when the team hosts the 2019 U SPORTS University Cup.