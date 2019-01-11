The Washboard Union
The Washboard Union hit the stage at Cook County Saloon on November 22nd, 2018, for a SOLD OUT CISN Country ‘By Invite Only’ show. The Washboard Union is a Canadian country music group from Vancouver, British Columbia led by David Roberts, Aaron Grain and Chris Duncombe.
View this post on Instagram
Can you tell @thewashboardunion doesn’t have ANY fun with us when they come hang out with us at the radio station?😉 — They went live on the air with @cisngregg before making their way over to @cookcountysaloon for the very exclusive CISN Country By Invite Only show. — Photo credit: Our @chelseyajensen
View this post on Instagram
It’s that hometown feeling… when @thewashboardunion plays an exclusive CISN Country By Invite Only show 😍 — Thank you to all of our listeners that show up to pack this bar like it was a Saturday night. — — Video credit: @chelseyajensen — #countrymusic#coubtryartist#washboardunion#cisncountry#byinviteonly#yeg#greycup#livemuisc#nashville
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.