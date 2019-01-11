Peel police officer injured in stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say an officer has been injured while conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga.

Police said they responded to a call just after 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Const. Sarah Patten confirmed to Global News shots were fired but no one was hit.

Authorities said both the officer and the suspect were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released any information on how the officer was injured or say whether any arrests have been made.

Update: Shots were fired by police during this incident however no one was hit. One officer has been transported to local hospital by @Peel_Paramedics with injuries that are considered minor at this time. One suspect has been transported to local hospital. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 11, 2019

PRPS crews on scene addressing the injuries. Any further call information will come from @PeelPoliceMedia when available https://t.co/iaV5YtO1YU — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 11, 2019