Peel police officer injured in stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say an officer has been injured while conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga.
Police said they responded to a call just after 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Const. Sarah Patten confirmed to Global News shots were fired but no one was hit.
Authorities said both the officer and the suspect were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not released any information on how the officer was injured or say whether any arrests have been made.
