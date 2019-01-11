SQ seeks witnesses of fatal south shore crash

Quebec provincial police are looking for witnesses of a fatal crash on Highway 10 in Montreal’s south shore.

On Dec. 27 around 5:30 p.m., a 42-year-old driver heading west on the highway between Brossard and Chambly lost control of her car.

According to investigators, the car crossed the median, veered into the eastbound lanes and hit two cars.

The driver was killed in the incident.

Her husband and child, who were in the car with her, as well as the drivers of the other vehicles, were all injured and brought to hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) asks witnesses to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.