Pedestrian/cyclist tunnel near Wharncliffe closed starting Monday

A pedestrian and cyclist tunnel just west of the downtown will be closed for maintenance starting Monday.

The Greg Curnoe Tunnel, which is under the CN Rail tracks just west of Wharncliffe Road, won’t be accessible for up to seven weeks.

City officials say those travelling on Horton Street between Wharncliffe Road and Springbank Drive, as well as on Wharncliffe Road between Horton Street and Riverview Avenue, will likely see an increase in pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

Because cyclists and vehicles will be sharing the road during this project, they’re urging everyone using the roadways to stay alert.

The city will also have detours in place. Pedestrians and cyclists are being asked to take the sidewalks from Wharncliffe Road to Horton Street as an alternate route around the tunnel, while cyclist detour routes will extend between Riverview Avenue, Wharncliffe Road and Horton Street.

Work should wrap up in late February.