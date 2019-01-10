Hamilton Police lay several charges against two speeders on the mountain

During two traffic stops for speeding on the Hamilton Mountain, police nabbed drivers who violated their licence conditions.

Hamilton Police initiated traffic enforcement on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway and Upper Ottawa overpass on Wednesday afternoon, when they caught a black BMW sedan travelling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted. Police allege the driver attempted to obstruct police by providing misinformation.

Police say they determined the true identity of the driver, who was under court conditions not to operate a motor vehicle.

A 29-year-old Brantford man was arrested.

Then, a short time later, police were conducting traffic enforcement at the corner of Upper James Street and Alderlea Avenue, when officers stopped a grey Mazda sedan travelling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver was supposed to be accompanied by a G-class driver, did not have valid insurance, and the licence plate on the vehicle was not authorized by the Ministry of Transportation.

A 19-year-old Hamilton man was taken into custody on several charges.

