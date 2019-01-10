1 dead, two others taken to hospital after morning crash in Nepean

Ottawa paramedics say a woman has died and a 10-year-old boy and an adult male were taken to hospital after a collision Thursday morning in Nepean.

According to paramedics, the call came in at 7:41 a.m. about a collision on Moodie Drive just north of Cambrian Road. The collision involved two vehicles. An off-duty military medic began initial first aid on the woman after finding she was in cardiac arrest.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The boy was extricated from the car by Ottawa fire and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening head and leg injuries. The adult male suffered less serious neck injuries and was taken to hospital.

Update: A woman has succumbed to her injuries. @OPScollisions is on scene continuing the investigation. The road closures will remain in effect for an unknown duration. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic https://t.co/3aK56RhV8K — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 10, 2019

Ottawa police, fire and paramedics responded to multiple calls throughout the morning due to poor conditions on the roadways.

Moodie Drive remains closed between McKenna Casey Drive and Cambrian Road.

Blowing snow has made for a treacherous morning on the roads. Please slow down and drive according to the conditions.#otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 10, 2019