Bob Layton: Provinces should help each other, quid pro quo

Are you enjoying driving through the Edmonton Valley LRT construction zones?
When they first started that project, I got a couple of emails of like mind.
Basically, people were asking the same question: Why is Bombardier getting a multi-million dollar contract to help build our LRT? Shouldn’t there be some quid pro quo?
Quebec has long lived off of Alberta’s oil money as a “have-not province.”
Bombardier has also been bailed out by taxpayer’s money.
Now, Alberta needs a hand. We need a couple of pipelines.
Several Quebec mayors are saying no, claiming environmental concerns, notwithstanding the raw sewage that got pumped into the St. Lawrence.
You could say that with Quebec accepting our LRT loot and past oil revenues but refusing our pipeline, it seems like they are trying to suck and blow at the same time.
Others wonder why Edmonton gives business to a province that does not support Alberta.
We are helping their employment but they refuse to help ours.
That’s what callers think, and that’s what I think, now tell me what you think.
Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.
