Canada
January 10, 2019 11:32 am

Woman jumps into Long Point Bay to save dog: OPP

By Reporter  Global News

OPP are warning people to be careful around frozen bodies of water after a woman allegedly jumped into Long Point Bay to save her dog.

Nick Westoll / Global News
The OPP is reminding residents of the dangers of cold water after an incident at Long Point Bay that could have ended in tragedy.

Police say a distraught woman asked a citizen to call 911 around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday before jumping into the water at Port Rowan Marina.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the woman’s dog had fallen into the water and that she jumped in to save it.

Paramedics treated the woman and her dog at the scene, but neither was injured.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Police Service Marine Unit is also warning residents that despite the recent cold temperatures, the ice is still very thin and unsafe.

