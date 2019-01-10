An unwanted drive-thru customer enters Osborne Street restaurant
One dine-in restaurant was given an unwanted drive-thru customer on Wednesday.
Mama Joe’s says a truck slammed into its building on Osborne Street.
The restaurant says the incident happened after the driver of the truck was cut off.
The restaurant says it’s already working to restore the building, but can’t say when it’ll have renovations complete.
