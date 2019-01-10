Collision
January 10, 2019 9:03 am
Updated: January 10, 2019 10:03 am

An unwanted drive-thru customer enters Osborne Street restaurant

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The aftermath of a truck who drove into an Osborne St. restaurant.

Mama Joe's, Facebook
A A

One dine-in restaurant was given an unwanted drive-thru customer on Wednesday.

Mama Joe’s says a truck slammed into its building on Osborne Street.

READ MORE: About 30 restaurants closed by Manitoba Public Health in 2018

The restaurant says the incident happened after the driver of the truck was cut off.

The restaurant says it’s already working to restore the building, but can’t say when it’ll have renovations complete.

mama1
mama2
mama3

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Driver
mama joes
Osbourne Street
Truck drives into Mama Joes
Vehicle

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.