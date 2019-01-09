‘Massive’ dog that entered Richmond family’s home, killed pet is put down

WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

The City of Richmond has confirmed that a large dog that ran into a family’s home and killed their pet has been put down.

The incident happened on Dec. 14, at Gary Lok’s home near Arstrong Street and Keefer Avenue.

A “massive,” off-leash dog of unspecified breed chased the family’s 13-year-old Maltipoo Brandy into the home, and proceeded to brutally attack the smaller dog, Lok told Global News.

“It attacked our dog by the jaw and ripped it to shreds, tore all the teeth out of its mouth. Blood everywhere,” he said.

Lok’s four-year-old niece was just a few feet away from the attack.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, City of Richmond spokesperson Ted Townsend confirmed the larger dog had been destroyed.

“After an assessment the decision was made not to return the dog to its owner or place it for adoption. As a result the dog was euthanized on December 26,” Townsend said.

Townsend added that the dog had been an adoptee, and that the city is not recommending charges against the dog’s owner.

