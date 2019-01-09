Weather
January 9, 2019 4:32 pm

Environment Canada issues snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, region

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Wed, Jan 9: Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel gives us his extended weather outlook for the rest of the winter.

A A

After waking up to a blanket of snow on Wednesday, another system is expected to hit the London region by Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for London area, 15 cm of accumulation possible by Thursday

Environment Canada replaced a snow squall watch with a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County at roughly 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County remains under a snow squall watch.

Story continues below

The national weather agency says a system impacting portions of Huron and Perth counties towards the Kitchener-Waterloo region is moving southward and expected to stall near London by the evening.

The squall could drop up to 15 cm before it moves out Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Weather information for London, surrounding region

Residents are encouraged to check road conditions before venturing out, as driving could become hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Environment Canada said snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near-zero visibilities.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Komoka
london weather
Middlesex County
Parkhill
snow accumulation
snow squall
Snow squall warning
Snow squall watch
Snowfall
squalls
Strathroy
Western Middlesex County

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.