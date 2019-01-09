Environment Canada issues snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, region

After waking up to a blanket of snow on Wednesday, another system is expected to hit the London region by Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for London area, 15 cm of accumulation possible by Thursday

Environment Canada replaced a snow squall watch with a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County at roughly 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County remains under a snow squall watch.

The national weather agency says a system impacting portions of Huron and Perth counties towards the Kitchener-Waterloo region is moving southward and expected to stall near London by the evening.

The squall could drop up to 15 cm before it moves out Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Weather information for London, surrounding region

Residents are encouraged to check road conditions before venturing out, as driving could become hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Environment Canada said snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near-zero visibilities.