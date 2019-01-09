Canadians explain what Timbits are to oblivious Americans

Canadians are having to explain to their southern neighbours what Timbits are, thanks to social media.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #OtherUsesForTimbits began to trend on Twitter, with many Canadians suggesting other uses for the Canadian delicacy.

“As a measurement to gauge the size of hail,” a fellow Canuck suggested.

As a measurement to gauge the size of hail. #OtherUsesForTimbits pic.twitter.com/h7svIi1cQq — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) January 9, 2019

“Juggling,” Canada’s handyman Mike Holmes said.

“Party themed decorative cakes,” reads another overzealous suggestion.

Though Tim Hortons has a small presence in the U.S. compared to the Great White North, many Americans were being schooled on Twitter as to what the heck Canadians were going on aboot.

“Is that like a Fitbit?” A Florida resident asked.

Is that like a Fitbit? #OtherUsesForTimbits — Jen (@JenTusch) January 9, 2019

“Googles Timbit in a panic,” a Jersey Shore resident admitted.

“WTF is a Timbit?!?” A Kansas native asked.

Canucks chimed in, explaining what the bits of dough are all about.

“They’re the reason we don’t need to make Canada Great Again. Because we have Timbits, we’ve been great all along,” reads a comment.

They're the reason we don't need to make Canada Great Again. Because we have Timbits, we've been great all along — The Struggle is Real (@billlee4pres) January 9, 2019

“Doughnut holes rolled in sugar,” reads another.

“Deliciousness,” another Canadian simply put.

Will Americans now have to explain what Munchkins are?

Here’s a look at more reaction.

I actually don't know what Timbits are, but my friend is married to a man named Tim and I feel like she might know #OtherUsesForTimbits — Jahmegan (@Limini___) January 9, 2019

First I saw that #OtherUsesForTimbits was a trending hashtag. And then I saw that the stream is full of Americans tweeting "WTF is a Timbit?!?" at each other. Not sure which part of this is the funniest. #ohcanada #eh pic.twitter.com/1LaWKAmI0i — Phil Halton 🇨🇦 (@phil_halton) January 9, 2019