Penticton CAO announces departure for private sector

It didn’t state why, but a City of Penticton press release says chief administrative officer Peter Weeber will be leaving public life for the private sector in March.

The 10-sentence announcement was made Wednesday morning.

#Penticton CAO Peter Weeber leaving his position in March to take a job in the private sector. @GlobalOkanagan — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 9, 2019

“Peter will be missed,” Penticton mayor John Vassilaki said in the press release. “Council was very much looking forward to working with him over the next four years and benefiting from his valuable knowledge of local government.

READ MORE: Penticton council backs away from limiting cannabis retail downtown

“His appointment as CAO coincided with a challenging time in our community’s history and Peter and his team worked hard to resolve several high-profile files.

“He has been a tremendous asset to Penticton and served as a strong leader who understood the business of local government and the role that a proactive CAO plays in the community, leading the corporation and advising council.

“The city is in a good place thanks to the dedication of Peter and his team. On behalf of council, I thank Peter for his service and wish him great success in the future.”

READ MORE: Halifax CAO promises changes to protect city employees from harassment, discrimination

Weeber said “it would be difficult to express in words how grateful I am for the privilege of working with council past and present, my team, city staff and the community.

“I leave the City for a new opportunity knowing we have the right leadership team in place and a Council that is committed to doing what is best for the community. Thank you.”

The city added that over the coming weeks, Weeber will work with council to carry out a transition plan.