High School coaches headed to the Kingston Sports Hall of Fame

The newest members of the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame were officially introduced on Tuesday night to city council.

Going into the hall will be Adrien “Tic” Langlois, the long-time athletic director and football coach at Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Bruce Sheen was a star basketball player at La Salle Secondary School and St. Lawrence College in the 1970s.

Sheen is the Vikings all-time leading scorer with 1,329 points.

Brad McFarlane amassed multiple championships in tennis on the provincial, national and international courts.

In 1995, McFarlane, at the age of 18, was the No. 1 ranked junior player in Canada. A year later, he attended the University of Michigan on a full NCAA athletic scholarship.

McFarlane also competed for Team Canada and recorded 73 international wins in both singles and doubles play.

Ken Tallack was recognized as a community leader, and a champion for his charity work in the field of martial arts.

“I’m overwhelmed and honoured to be named to the Hall,” said the long-time karate and kung fu instructor.

Tallack becomes the first martial arts athlete and builder to be named to the sports hall, which is now 178 members strong.

“I owe each and every student of martial arts for this award,” Tallack said.

“I’ve had thousands of students. It was their interest, their willingness to participate and learn this oriental martial art that brought us together and brought me to this place where I’m standing today.”

Gord McLellan excelled as a coach in football and track and field from 1974 to 2003, first at Bayridge Secondary School and then at Sydenham High School.

“It was very satisfying to have relationships with student-athletes,” said McLellan, who played football at Queen’s University.

“Students can be so very special,” added McLellan, whose teams won eight county football championships and 12 track and field titles.

“It was so satisfying to see the development of athletes, both male and female. To see them come from difficult situations to a very successful situation was very gratifying. I had a lot of success, thanks to some very talented athletes.”

McLellan, Langlois, Sheen, Tallack and McFarlane will be publicly recognized at the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 3.