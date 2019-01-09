Saskatchewan government to incorporate wildfire, emergency management into public safety agency

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will be incorporating two existing governmental departments into its organization: the Wildfire Management branch of the province’s Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Government Relations’ Emergency Management and Fire Safety.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding and Environment Minister Dustin Duncan.

“Our government’s commitment to public safety and enhancing citizen-centred services is paramount, and over the years, emergency management and wildfire response staff have done a tremendous job for the people of Saskatchewan,” Kaeding said.

“Becoming part of the SPSA will allow for greater internal co-ordination and co-operation while providing a more streamlined provincial response when emergencies strike. Ultimately, this will lead to better service for the people of Saskatchewan.”

The transition to the SPSA will begin in 2019 but will not impact provincial emergency services for the upcoming spring flood or wildfire season.

“Wildfire Management staff provide a vital service that protects our people, communities and infrastructure, especially in northern Saskatchewan,” Duncan said.

“I am confident this outstanding service will continue as we transition existing government resources to the SPSA and improve service delivery to support communities in need.”