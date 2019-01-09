World
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has 2 left feet thanks to brutal Photoshop fail

A photo of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his family that was displayed on his website.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has two left feet thanks to a brutal Photoshop job by a staff member who may or may not have been using Microsoft Paint.

The Aussie prime minister was left walking in circles after a family photo that was meant to be Morrison’s official image on his website was doctored by a staff member to edit out a pair of grubby shoes Morrison was wearing in the picture.

The unidentified staff member, a non-Photoshop wizard, gave the prime minister a pair of shiny white shoes and two left feet.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the picture was changed by staff without Morrison’s knowledge or authorization.

The prime minister acknowledged the gaffe on social media, saying he didn’t ask for the “shoeshine.”

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!” he said. “Here they are in all their glory – my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit.”

Naturally, social media users had fun at the prime minister’s expense, with some dubbing the Photoshop fail as #ShoeGate.

“I don’t like the man, but I can’t think of a better response he could have done to #shoegate . Well played, #scottmorrison,” reads a comment.

“Apparently the Prime Ministers shoes are a lot like his policies…copy>paste,” reads another.

Here’s more reaction.

