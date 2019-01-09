Okanagan cannabis company signs with Shoppers Drug Mart

An Okanagan company is going to be supplying medical cannabis to a major pharmaceutical chain.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s e-commerce platform for medical cannabis launched Tuesday.

The Flowr Corporation, which is building a major facility in Kelowna, says it has entered into an agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to supply medical cannabis.

The company says it’s a three-year agreement with a two-year renewal option.

The products will initially be sold online only, as Canadian regulations currently restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

Flowr’s head office is in Markham, Ont., but its production facility is in Kelowna.