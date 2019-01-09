Elvis Presley tribute: Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more to cover The King’s music

To celebrate what would have been his 84th birthday, NBC announced an exclusive special dedicated to the late Elvis Presley on Jan. 8.

The Elvis All-Star Tribute was produced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The King’s” legendary ’68 Comeback Special — which was his first television appearance in seven years and marked his return to the music industry after spending years as a film star.

The two-hour show will feature Blake Shelton as the host. The country singer will be joined by a variety of other world-renowned musicians for a series of covers and tributes, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran and Darius Rucker, among many others.

Up-and-comers Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara will also serve as the only Canadian performers on the program.

The special was directed by Leon Knoles and taped last October. It is scheduled to air in February.

READ MORE: Priscilla Presley opens up about Elvis Presley’s descent into drug addiction

In an official press release, the network revealed the special on its website Tuesday morning. The statement reads:

“Celebrating one of the greatest musical events in television history, NBC will honour a true legend when it airs the Elvis All-Star Tribute, a look back at the iconic 1968 special that put Presley back on the map.”

“Elvis’ Dec. 3, 1968, special was his first live television performance since 1961 and a monumental event. In addition to musical performances, the special will showcase rare Elvis footage, outtakes and interviews from those involved in the special,” the release continued.

On the official Elvis Presley website, it was revealed that his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, will be part of the special in an intimate interview. Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, is also reportedly making a special appearance.

We can't help falling in love with these performers! L👀K who's coming to NBC's #ElvisAllStarTribute on Sunday, February 17. pic.twitter.com/fJKB46klXe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 8, 2019

A tweet was posted shortly after the announcement including the all-star lineup of musicians.

“We can’t help falling in love with these performers,” NBC wrote in reference to Presley’s 1961 smash hit version of Can’t Help Falling in Love.

“Look who’s coming to NBC’s #ElvisAllStarTribute on Feb. 17,” the network added.

READ MORE: Judge rules Ed Sheeran may have plagiarized Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Many of the stars involved expressed their excitement over Twitter.

Adam Lambert teased his fans, asking them to guess which song he’d be performing. It was later revealed that he’ll be playing Blue Suede Shoes (1956).

Jennifer Lopez was quick to share the news, too. Her fans were ecstatic.

BIG news, everyone! I'll be performing the @ElvisPresley classic Heartbreak Hotel at the #ElvisAllStarTribute airing Sunday, February 17 on @nbc! https://t.co/YIiQFDuWWw — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 8, 2019

Country star Keith Urban even gave a shout-out to Post Malone, writing: “Had the best time jamming with u Posty [sic] — let’s hit that again somewhere!”

Tom Bukovac, Audley Freed, Roland Gajate Garcia, Terence Higgins, Kari Kimmel, Briana Lee, David Loucks, CJ Vanston and Brandon Winbush are credited as the part of the house band for the Elvis All-Star Tribute.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years with ‘Grand Ole Opry’

To celebrate both the original and tribute performances, it was revealed that The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special album will be released on Feb. 15 by RCA/Legacy Recordings.

The album features 15 performances from the original ’68 Comeback Special. There will be four bonus tracks as well, including original studio recordings of three Presley hits: A Little Less Conversation, Suspicious Minds and Burning Love.

The final song, If I Can Dream, comes from the upcoming special. It features a collaborative performance by Underwood, Mendes, “Posty,” Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton alongside Presley’s original vocal track.

More information regarding The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special album can be found here.

READ MORE: Lisa Marie Presley sues ex-business manager, says he lost her $100M fortune

The Elvis All-Star Tribute is scheduled to air on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Musical performances include:

Trouble/Guitar Man – Blake Shelton

Hound Dog – Shawn Mendes

Burning Love – Keith Urban

Baby, What You Want Me to Do – Keith Urban and Post Malone

Jailhouse Rock – John Fogerty

Can’t Help Falling in Love – Ed Sheeran

Always on My Mind – Kelsea Ballerini

Heartbreak Hotel – Jennifer Lopez

One Night – Darius Rucker

Suspicious Minds – Blake Shelton

Love Me Tender – Alessia Cara

Memories – Mac Davis

A Little Less Conversation – John Legend

Are You Lonesome Tonight – Little Big Town

Blue Suede Shoes – Adam Lambert

Love Me – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (That’s All Right, Don’t Be Cruel, Blue Suede Shoes) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (How Great Thou Art, He Touched Me, You’ll Never Walk Alone) – Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams

Little Sister – Dierks Bentley

It’s Now or Never – Josh Groban

If I Can Dream – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis