Canada
January 8, 2019 12:37 pm

Hamilton residents organize rally to support Indigenous pipeline protesters in B.C.

By Reporter  900 CHML

Dozens of rallies are planned today across British Columbia, across Canada and as far away as Europe

Over a hundred Hamilton area residents are expected to attend a rally on Tuesday to support pipeline protesters arrested in northwestern B.C.

Members of the Gidimt’en clan of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation had set up a camp to control access to a pipeline project that runs across their territory.

RCMP say they made 14 arrests on Monday after it became obvious that a resolution between the demonstrators and TransCanada, the pipeline company, could not be reached.

The solidarity rally will take place at 4 p.m. in Gore Park.

Dozens of similar rallies are planned across British Columbia, other parts of Canada and as far away as Europe.

