Hamilton residents organize rally to support Indigenous pipeline protesters in B.C.
Over a hundred Hamilton area residents are expected to attend a rally on Tuesday to support pipeline protesters arrested in northwestern B.C.
Members of the Gidimt’en clan of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation had set up a camp to control access to a pipeline project that runs across their territory.
RCMP say they made 14 arrests on Monday after it became obvious that a resolution between the demonstrators and TransCanada, the pipeline company, could not be reached.
The solidarity rally will take place at 4 p.m. in Gore Park.
Dozens of similar rallies are planned across British Columbia, other parts of Canada and as far away as Europe.
