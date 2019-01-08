Man who hid machete in pants busted on weapons, meth charges say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after he tried to pull a concealed machete on police Monday night.

Police said they stopped the man, who was acting suspiciously, near Furby Street and Bannatyne Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

The man gave them a false name, but police found out there was a warrant out for his arrest.

When they tried to arrest him, police said he lifted his shirt and grabbed the handle of a hidden machete under his belt.

When police drew their weapons, the suspect put his hands up and was arrested.

In addition to the machete, a search turned up a spring-loaded knife, a digital scale, and 1.75 grams of meth.

Zachary Hank Parisian, 40, face charges of possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, meth possession (for the purpose of trafficking), failing to comply with probation, and four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order.

Parisian was detained in custody.

