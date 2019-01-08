Hudson Bay building closer to heritage status, despite store’s opposition

One of Winnipeg’s most iconic buildings is one step closer to gaining heritage status.

The city’s property and development committee made a motion Monday night to add the Portage Avenue location of the Hudson Bay Company store to its list of Historic Resources.

READ MORE: Montrealer takes Hudson’s Bay Company to Human Rights Commission over ‘consumer racial profiling’

The Hudson Bay Company opposed the decision in a written letter, saying it was too costly to maintain the character elements of the building.

Some of the elements include:

The exterior limestone walls

The outside canopy

The curved elevator lobby

The finishes of the main staircase

The motion was moved 2 to 1, with Coun. Kevin Klein opposed, while Couns. Janice Lukes and Sherri Rollins voted in favor.

Committee chair Brian Mayes did not vote as he said he took part in an earlier vote at another committee.

It now goes to council for an official vote.

WATCH: Bylaw proposal puts pressure on Winnipeg heritage building owners