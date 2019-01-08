Heritage Status
January 8, 2019 9:42 am

Hudson Bay building closer to heritage status, despite store’s opposition

Global News

The Bay store is pictured at Portage Avenue and Colony street in Winnipeg Sunday May 22, 2011. The Bay is a department store division of HBC.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
One of Winnipeg’s most iconic buildings is one step closer to gaining heritage status.

The city’s property and development committee made a motion Monday night to add the Portage Avenue location of the Hudson Bay Company store to its list of Historic Resources.

The Hudson Bay Company opposed the decision in a written letter, saying it was too costly to maintain the character elements of the building.

Some of the elements include:

  • The exterior limestone walls
  • The outside canopy
  • The curved elevator lobby
  • The finishes of the main staircase

The motion was moved 2 to 1, with Coun. Kevin Klein opposed, while Couns. Janice Lukes and Sherri Rollins voted in favor.

Committee chair Brian Mayes did not vote as he said he took part in an earlier vote at another committee.

It now goes to council for an official vote.

