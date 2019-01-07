North Shore SAR uses helicopter in first rescue of 2019

North Shore Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to their first call of 2019 on Monday.

A man got lost on Grouse Mountain just west of the BCMC Trail and had to call for help.

A spokesperson for North Shore SAR said that because of the nature of the terrain, the man was rescued by helicopter.

“The helicopter managed to basically gear up, pick him up and get him out literally just a few moments before it got dark,” Greg Miller said.

The man was cold but uninjured.

Miller said the incident is a reminder that the days are usually shorter than you think they are, and a flashlight is always a good idea to bring along on outdoor excursions.

In 2018, the North Shore SAR had a record-breaking 142 calls.