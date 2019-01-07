Mount Polley mine to suspend operations due to sagging copper prices

Imperial Metals is shutting down operations at British Columbia’s Mount Polley mine.

The company says it had to make the decision because of declining copper prices.

“The suspension plan includes milling of low grade stockpiles which is targeted to extend operations to the end of May 2019,” reads a statement from the company.

“There will be no impact to the mine’s ongoing environmental monitoring and remediation program. Full operations will resume once the economics of mining at Mount Polley improve.”

In August 2014, the mine was the site of one of the worst spills in British Columbia’s history. The collapse of the tailings dam sent more than 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Hazeltine Creek, Quesnel Lake and Polley Lake.

Residents in the area near the mine were put under a complete water ban. The mine was repaired and reinforced and has been fully operational since July 2017.

Reports by the province’s chief inspector of mines found the collapse was caused by a poorly designed dam that didn’t properly account for drainage and erosion failures.

In 2017 the provincial government announced there would be no provincial charges into the tailings dam collapse. The B.C. Prosecution Service ruled a stay in proceedings in a private prosecution related to the tailings pond spill. There are still potential charges under the federal Fisheries Act in connection with the spill.