Airdrie RCMP officer makes Christmas morning special for boy with Down syndrome

An Airdrie boy received more than just a visit from Santa on Christmas morning — the RCMP also knocked on his door, but not because of any trouble.

According to the RCMP, 13-year-old Joshua Stockton absolutely loves police and gets excited any time a cruiser whizzes past.

Joshua, who was born with Down syndrome, was adopted by an Airdrie family as a baby.

Related Edmonton Police Service takes to pitch for Woodall Cup

The boy’s brother contacted the Airdrie RCMP in December to see if the detachment would help the family make Christmas morning extra special this year and one constable jumped at the opportunity, police said.

READ MORE: Calgary girl celebrates 7th birthday with tribute to fallen officer

On Christmas morning, the constable arrived at the Stockton home to smiles and “pure joy,” the RCMP said on Monday.

“We had a Christmas miracle happen at our home thanks to our son not just getting a toy police car for Christmas, but getting to meet a real policeman and get a ride in a real police car,” Joshua’s mother, Margaret Stockton said in a news release.

Joshua sat in the police cruiser, saw the lights flash and got to hear the siren. He also was “grinning from ear to ear” when he went for a little ride-along.

“I can’t express without tearing up the joy, surprise and gratefulness that we as a family have for the RCMP for fulfilling our son’s wish and so much more,” Margaret said.

“What [the RCMP] did for our son’s joy, for his emotional and mental health, by taking the time on the busiest day of the year to fulfil a dream for him will never be forgotten.”

Follow @heide_pearson