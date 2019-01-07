Cogeco experiencing ‘technical difficulties’ in Hamilton

Telecommunications company Cogeco says it is dealing with technical difficulties in Hamilton today.

These difficulties have been affecting telephone, internet and television services since 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Cogeco says its technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible, but few other details, including the cause of the outage, have been released.

