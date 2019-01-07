Shooting in Dieppe, N.B., prompts calls for first responders to have more protective gear

First responders are asking that local government look at providing front-line workers with options for protective equipment in the wake of a shooting in Dieppe, N.B., this weekend.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a car off the road of Adélard-Savoie Boulevard at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders were shot at by a woman, according to RCMP.

Police say an officer discharged their firearm at the woman in response, and she was arrested about 45 minutes after the incident started.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Nova Scotia, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest, according to police.

“Whether we realize it or not, we’re living in a much different world,” said Charles LeBlanc, who is division chief of Moncton’s fire prevention unit.

“The precautions need to be there.”

READ MORE: Watchdog investigating after 25-year-old N.S. woman allegedly shot at New Brunswick first responders

LeBlanc and Chris Hood, executive director of the Paramedics Association of New Brunswick, say more support is necessary.

“Sometimes, when you respond to people to help them, they’re not happy to see you,” said Hood in a phone interview with Global News. “It can manifest itself in a number of ways, and this is an extreme situation.”

LeBlanc says the fire prevention division wears ballistic vests — a decision that was made in response to previous situations.

“That was basically as a result of a number of incidents that took place with members of my division,” he said.

“Some members were assaulted, threatened for bodily injuries or even death.”

But that’s just for the prevention division, not those attending calls in bunker gear.

“Front-line firefighters basically are just geared up with their bunker gear and station wear when they respond to any type of incident,” said LeBlanc.

He adds that he’s not aware of fire departments with ballistic vests for those first on scene in Canada but says crews in the U.S. have that equipment.

“To me… obviously, an opinion is that members should have the proper gear to deal with any type of incidents they respond to,” he said.

READ MORE: Police take woman into custody after gun fired at first responders in Dieppe, N.B.

LeBlanc says his department also started wearing body cameras about a year ago.

Dieppe Fire Department wouldn’t comment on the story due to the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, for paramedics, Hood says they have no equipment to help protect themselves from incidents that could be compared to Saturday’s alleged shooting.

“They have your traditional protective equipment in regards to things like hard hats and gloves,” he said.

Hood says some paramedics in New Brunswick have purchased their own ballistic vests, although it’s a “hit and miss” in other regions across the country.

WATCH: Woman arrested after firing at first responders in New Brunswick

“For us, nothing beats situational awareness and being able to follow your instincts,” he said. “But at the same time, these kinds of incidents are unexpected.”

But the conversation needs to be had, says Hood.

“I think there are pluses and minuses to it, and there are options,” he says. “I think we should probably explore those options.”

More training for all emergency circumstances is also something Hood says would help.

“We require annual registration and annual mandatory education sessions,” he said. “This is one we’ll be looking at moving forward to make sure that if there’s a gap there, we should have an educational session to be able to support that.”