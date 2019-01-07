Mass wedding for orphan girls held in India

Over 90 couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in India’s western Gujarat city on Jan. 6.

The grand ceremony saw members of the Muslim community, come together and participate in the ceremony which was organized for orphaned and fatherless underprivileged girls.

The brides decked up decadently in gorgeous red attires, extravagant ornaments, and henna tattoos thanked the organizers for the program.

“We want the 92 girls, whose education we sponsor, to get married in good places and live a life with dignity, irrespective of being orphans,” said the organizer of the event, Yunus Chakkiwala.

Mass marriages are becoming popular, especially among the economically backward sections of Indian society, as these help in reducing the worries of financial implications among the parents or guardians of the brides.