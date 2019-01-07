Hamilton Police warning of ‘buy and sell website’ thefts

Hamilton Police are warning residents to be extra careful when arranging exchange locations for merchandise being sold from online buy and sell sites.

READ MORE: Driver arrested in Hamilton hit and run had been ‘suspended for life,’ police say

Police have received two incidents in the Hamilton area where people have been targeted for their merchandise during a transaction.

Police received a call on Sunday from a 22-year-old victim saying he had been robbed at gunpoint while making a Kijiji sales transaction at the intersection of Goulding Avenue and Scenic Road.

Police say the victim sat in the back seat of a vehicle and had a handgun pointed towards him while the suspect demanded he hand over his jacket and cell phone.

The victim complied and was then pistol-whipped before he was able to get out of the car, police say.

Earlier that same day, police say a similar occurrence was reported from a parking lot on Golf Links Road, in Ancaster, where a 21-year-old man was attempting to sell his iPhone.

However, police say the man was suspicious and refused to sit in the buyer’s vehicle to do the transaction, so the suspects left the scene.

READ MORE: Hamilton woman in hospital after home invasion: police

Police believe the two incidents may be related.

Police say the men were driving a dark colour four-door SUV, similar to a Ford Escape or a Honda CRV.

The first suspect is male, black, 20-25 years old, five feet 11 inches, 140 pounds, short braided dreadlocks. Wearing dark jogging pants and thin style hoodie.

A second suspect is male, black, 20-25 years old, six foot three inches, 200-250 pounds, husky build and shorter black hair wearing a dark jacket.

And a third suspect is male, black, six feet, stocky build, with shorter black hair

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det. Const. Tracey Constable from the Division 3 Criminal Investigation Unit at (905)546-8965.

HPS investigate two similar incidents when the sellers were threatened during a Kijiji sales transaction. Be wary when you meet up with an unknown buyer. #HamOnt https://t.co/xQBHNblXuK pic.twitter.com/dd9pnIa7Rk — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 7, 2019