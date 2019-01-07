World
January 7, 2019 2:08 pm

Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects corruption charges in ‘dramatic announcement’

By Staff The Associated Press

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on television from his home in Jerusalem, 07 January 2019 as seen on a television set showing Israel's Channel One 8 PM news show.

EPA/JIM HOLLANDER
A A

In what was billed as a “dramatic announcement,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a prime-time address to again dismiss a series of corruption allegations against him.

READ MORE: Calls for Netanyahu to resign after Israeli police recommend indictment on bribery charges

Netanyahu said Monday that it would be “unjust” for him to be indicted ahead of early elections called for April 9. He also said he had been denied the chance to confront state witnesses in person. He offered to confront them on live television, saying: “What are they afraid of? What do they have to hide?”

WATCH BELOW: Netanyahu dismisses legal troubles in December address

Police have recommended that Netanyahu be indicted in three corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would not give up his re-election campaign or resign his office if charged.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu bribery
Bribery
Israel
Israel Prime Minister
Netanyahu bribery charges
Netanyahu corruption charges
Netanyahu corruption probe
Netanyahu dramatic announcement

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.