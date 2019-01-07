Nighttime podcast recap: The disappearance and murder of Taylor Samson, part 1
In this week’s episode of Nighttime Podcast, Jordan Bonaparte looks at the Taylor Samson case. In this first episode of a two-part series, Jordan is joined by Kayla Hounsell, author of First Degree: From Med-school to Murder.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, Taylor Samson, a Halifax university student, told his girlfriend he had to run out for a moment and that he wouldn’t be gone for long. When she saw him exiting the apartment carrying a large duffel bag, she assumed it contained marijuana.
When he failed to return home that night — or ever again — she and many others in Taylor’s life begin to suspect he was the victim in a drug deal gone very wrong.
READ MORE: Search continues in murder of Taylor Samson
What would start as a missing person investigation would become one of Nova Scotia’s highest-profile murder trials — one that saw two students of Halifax’s Dalhousie University at centre stage.
Those students are the victim, Taylor Samson, and the accused, William Sandeson, who at the time of Taylor’s murder was only days away from beginning classes at the university’s medical school.
