‘Fiji Water girl’ — a Canadian model — steals Golden Globes red carpet spotlight

As some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 76th annual Golden Globe awards Sunday night, a Canadian woman carrying a tray of bottled Fiji Water stole the spotlight after photobombing several celebrities, pouring herself into internet fame.

As Hollywood’s finest began to strut the red carpet in Los Angeles, social media users were quick to notice an unlikely celebrity trolling in the background, who quickly became known as the “Fiji Water Girl.”

“The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life,” reads a tweet.

The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DxsdNgQCas — ENDGAME (@wingardiumbrad) January 7, 2019

“This woman isn’t nominated for anything, she’s just holding FIJI Water for the celebs on the red carpet whilst milking it for all it’s worth and we are living. SERVE IT, QUEEN,” reads another.

This woman isn't nominated for anything, she's just holding FIJI Water for the celebs on the red carpet whilst milking it for all it's worth and we are living. SERVE IT, QUEEN #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rqGXnBZQi5 — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 7, 2019

In what appears to be a perfectly timed PR stunt, the model appeared in photos with several celebrities such as Jim Carrey and Idris Elba.

This Fiji water lady is stronger than all of us, because she has the will power to not look directly at Idris Elba pic.twitter.com/9QNxdxQCyH — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) January 7, 2019

Turns out the water supplier is Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert.

The model posted a photo on Instagram of herself on the red carpet before the party got underway.

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday… #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl,” she wrote.

Cuthbert is signed to Wilhelmina International in Los Angeles and, according to her website, formerly worked with several Canadian modeling agencies, including Toronto-based Plutino and Specs in Montreal.

In a 2018 interview with fashion blog TorontoVerve, the model with more than 10 years’ experience described her previous work in social services before becoming a fulltime model.

“I think it’s made me a better listener. I feel like I’ve always been a person that people feel comfortable sharing their stories with, and being on set can be kind of an intimate experience,” Cuthbert said. “You’ll travel with teams of people and spend a lot of time with them. It’s a good quality to be able to relate to everyone.”

Cuthbert, married to photographer Christopher von Steinbach, left Toronto for Los Angeles about four years ago, according to the Verve, and has gone on to do international work.

Global News has reached out to both Wilhelmina International and Cuthbert for comment about her newfound Golden Globe fame.