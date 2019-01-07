5 Saskatoon Blades score in win over Brandon Wheat Kings

The Saskatoon Blades got back in the win column on Sunday, downing the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Max Gerlach, Reece Harsch, Josh Paterson, Zach Huber, and Emil Malysjev into an empty net scored for the Blades (25-12-5-0) who were playing their third game in three days.

The goal by Gerlach extended his point streak to eight games, and Gary Haden had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Ben McCartney and Luka Burzan scored for the Wheat Kings (16-15-3-3).

Nolan Maier stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced in the game to pick up the win. Jiri Patera had 32 saves in the loss.

The Blades are back in action Tuesday when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds.