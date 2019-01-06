Anarchist Mountain
Anarchist Mountain deputy fire chief to be honoured with full dress uniform service

Anarchist Mountain Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Soule died suddenly on Tuesday.

Anarchist Mountain’s deputy fire chief is being mourned, after he died suddenly of a heart attack on New Year’s Day.

Jamie Soule, 70, had been with the department for eight years, and Anarchist Mountain Fire Chief Urs Grob said his death caught the community by surprise.

“He was not sick, nothing. He was healthy. So it was a shock for all of us,” Grob said.

“He was really a special man. He was a good guy with a lot of life experience, he kept the department together. He was just an amazing personality, calm, helpful,” he continued.

“People really liked him.”

A service is being held on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Penticton, at 2800 South Main Street.

Fire department and other uniformed personnel are being asked to attend in full dress uniform, and muster at the south end of the church’s parking lot at 10 a.m.

