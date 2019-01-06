‘Dating Sunday’ the busiest for those looking for love online, experts say

During the week, online dating websites and apps see the most traction on Sunday.

Online dating experts have identified Sunday January 6th as the largest single-day digital love fest of the entire year, after an increase in sign-ups for online dating in the last week.

READ MORE: ‘Dating Sunday’: Why you’re more likely to find love over the weekend

Match.ca is predicting they will have a 69 per cent increase in new singles logging in over any other day of the year. In Canada, over 1.5 million messages will be sent on ‘dating Sunday’ alone.

Swiping left or right has become a way for singles to meet around the globe. The dating app Tinder has over 50 million users every month, who are swiping approximately a billion times a day.

WATCH: How you can start dating as a single parent and how you should tell the kids

Locally, if singles are looking to meet someone off screen, Saskatoon Speed Dating offers the opportunity for people to meet face-to-face.

Amy Rederburg with Saskatoon Speed Dating said they have at least one event every month for singles looking for their match.

“I think people are really frustrated with dating,” she said. “It’s changed quite a bit and it’s really fast paced.”

READ MORE: Here’s what dating will look like in 2019

Rederburg explained people today are working longer hours with heavier schedules than in past years, meaning they have difficulty meeting someone organically.

“I think it’s really time and authenticity of people,” she said. “Talking to someone face-to-face is a lot different than talking to someone online and setting up a meeting, then you’re disappointed because they lied about who they are.”

Rederburg said they see a spike in the number of singles taking part in speed dating events in January and August.