Quebec provincial police investigating fatal fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal apartment fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, 45 kilometres east of Montreal.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a residential building on Laurier Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau said the blaze started in an apartment occupied by a couple in their 60s.

The woman was able to exit the apartment on her own, but the other occupant had to be pulled out by firefighters.

Thibaudeau said firefighters immediately administered first aid, but the man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Damage to the building was limited.

Thibaudeau said that while it was too early to say what caused the fire, it does not appear to be criminal.