U.S. Coast Guard evacuates all 23 crew members from burning container ship off Halifax

The U.S. Coast Guard says all crewmembers have been moved off a large Halifax-bound container ship burning far off the city’s coast, but notes that weather conditions are looking more favourable for firefighting efforts.

Bad weather has been preventing the crew of the Yantian Express from extinguishing a fire that started inside a container on the ship’s forward deck on Thursday.

Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup says 11 “non-essential” crew were moved on Saturday night to the Smit Nicobar, an offshore support tug from Belgium that arrived on the scene Friday night.

He says the remaining 12 crewmembers were moved to the Smit Nicobar on Sunday, adding that there is no further information about the status of the fire.

Canup says another tug, the Maersk Mobiliser from Newfoundland, is on its way to the scene with plans to tow the vessel to Halifax.

The Yantian Express is about 1,600 kilometres southeast of Halifax.