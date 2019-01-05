Brampton man charged in human trafficking investigation

Toronto police say a Brampton man has been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing a 17-year-old girl into the sex trade.

Police said officers launched a human trafficking investigation on Dec. 27 and found a girl who had been trafficked throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said a man used “intimidation and fear” over the girl to make her follow his instructions.

READ MORE: Two people charged, one wanted in Toronto human trafficking investigation

She was also forced to give the man money that she earned from being in the sex trade, police said.

On Dec. 28, Toronto police, with assistance from Peel Regional Police, executed a search warrant in Peel Region.

Kristan Peter Miller, 26, was arrested and now faces 13 charges, including trafficking persons under 18 by exercising control, advertising another person’s sexual services, forcible confinement and failure to comply with probation.

READ MORE: 2 men, woman face 21 charges in Toronto human trafficking investigation, police say

Miller appeared in a Toronto court on Friday.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who may have been affected to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.