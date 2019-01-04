Police urging public to avoid East Elmwood situation

Winnipeg police are on the scene at an incident in the area of Kent Road in East Elmwood.

Local residents told Global News the police armoured vehicle is on site.

“We’re currently on scene in the area for a police investigation,” said Cst. Jay Murray.

“We’re not able to provide any further information at this time, but if the public is in the area, we’re just asking that they avoid [it]. ”

