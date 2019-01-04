Police urging public to avoid East Elmwood situation
A A
Winnipeg police are on the scene at an incident in the area of Kent Road in East Elmwood.
Local residents told Global News the police armoured vehicle is on site.
READ MORE: Teen behind armed standoff on Bannerman Avenue, say Winnipeg Police
“We’re currently on scene in the area for a police investigation,” said Cst. Jay Murray.
“We’re not able to provide any further information at this time, but if the public is in the area, we’re just asking that they avoid [it]. ”
WATCH: Winnipeg Police ARV has taken some damage recently
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.