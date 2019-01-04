Kelowna city councillor said to be in critical condition

Kelowna councillor Charlie Hodge, never one to mince words, is receiving words of kindness and support following another health scare.

The three-term councillor is in intensive care at Kelowna General.

Hodge, who has battled serious illnesses before — the most recent, a serious bone infection requiring reconstructive jaw surgery — is reported to be on life support, fighting for his life.

One of Hodge’s friends posted this on Facebook:

“Friends I am asking for prayers. My dear friend and Kelowna city councilor Charlie Hodge is in ICU at Kelowna General Hospital. He is in stable but critical condition.”

City councillor Mohini Singh sits beside Hodge in council chambers.

“I am worried about Charlie. I’m very worried,” said Singh. “But I know he’s a fighter.”

Hodge has earned a reputation on council as being a straight shooter, sticking to his guns on a number of controversial votes, including voting against Westcorp’s highrise on the downtown waterfront.

“They should block the water, they shouldn’t be on the downtown water front,” Hodge said at the time.

And he’s been outspoken, at times criticizing the city for extravagant expenditures like the public washroom the city built in Gyro Park for more than $600,000.

“To me, $675,000 for a washroom, I don’t care how many stalls are in it is outrageous,” Hodge said at the time. “With all the things that we need to be worried about spending money on, I didn’t see it as a priority.”

Right now, Hodge’s priority is his health, trying to overcome another medical hurdle and all friends and family can do is hope he pulls through.

“All you can do at this stage,” said Singh, “is hope and pray that he pulls through and we have him back on council.”