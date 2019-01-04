Police searching for missing 13-year-old Ryleygh Vostrovsky

City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old London girl.

Ryleygh Vostrovsky is described as white, with a small build, and short dark brown hair. She’s said to weigh around 70 pounds, and is about 5 feet tall.

The young girl was last seen in the south end, in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.

Vostrovsky is believed to be wearing a black bomber jacket with turquoise stripes on both sides of the front zipper, a grey hat with tie down ear flaps and grey, purple and blue stripes, and light brown ankle boots with fur trim.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).